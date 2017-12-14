Two registered sex offenders being sought, added to Most Wanted list

Two men have been added to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office Most Wanted list.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, Derick Scott Moore, 31, and Daniel Paul Luther, 34, are both registered sex offenders and are both wanted for failing to notify an address change.

Deputies say Luther reportedly removed his ankle monitor.

Moore is described as being 5-foot-10 and weighing around 175 pounds. He was last known to be in the China Grove area.

Luther is described as being around 5-foot-9 and 210 pounds. He was last seen in Salisbury.

If you have any information or know the suspects' whereabouts, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

