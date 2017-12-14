One killed in Catawba County fire - | WBTV Charlotte

One killed in Catawba County fire

One person was killed in a fire in Catawba County Thursday morning.

The Catawba County Sheriff's Department says it happened at a home in the 5100 block of Lineberger Loop Road. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, deputies say.

No names have been released. 

