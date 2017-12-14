Man killed in Catawba County fire identified

A man killed in a fire in Catawba County Thursday morning has been identified by fire officials as 59-year-old Stacy Eric Messer.

Officials say the fire sparked around 6:30 a.m. at a home in the 5100 block of Lineberger Loop Road. Firefighters reported seeing flames and smoke showing when they arrived.

Officials say when they made it inside the home, Messer was already dead.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

