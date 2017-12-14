Snow (fake) guaranteed for China Grove on Saturday

It's become very predictable and very popular: snow will be returning to China Grove on Saturday as part of the annual "Christmas In The Grove" celebration.

The event takes place from 5:00 to 9:00 pm near the police department at Swink Street.

It all began in 2014 when real snowfall blanketed the area, turning the nearby hill into a slick paradise for folks looking for a good place to sled. Each year since then town leaders have brought in a machine to make snow on the hill and included other fun activities.

For this Saturday there will be food, hot chocolate, popcorn, caroling, s'mores, horse drawn wagon rides, face painting, and a visit with Santa.

Those wishing to sled should bring plastic sleds.

All of the activities are free, but attendees are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy for Toys For Tots.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.