BLOG: Wind Advisory in effect for High Country

High Country Wind Advisory

Chilly Start / Seasonal End

Another Late-Week Front

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the mountains through noon Thursday where occasional wind gusts around 40-50 mph will persist. The rest of us remain breezy Thursday morning with daybreak readings in the 30s, but mainly above freezing.

The breeze gradually relaxes throughout Thursday, and afternoon temps make it back to the middle 50s - seasonal levels - for the Piedmont, but colder 30s hold firm in the mountains. We should still have another mostly sunny day.

Friday briefly retreats back to the upper 40s for highs with another weak (but dry) cool front, before milder 50s return for Saturday and upper 50s on Sunday.

Right now, it looks to remain dry right through the weekend, but we've got a chance of rain Monday and Tuesday of next week. While wet weather does look likely during this time frame, there is still some confliction among our data on the exact timing. We'll keep you posted!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

