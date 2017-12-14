Power restored to thousands in south Charlotte

Nearly 4,000 south Charlotte residents were without power for some time Thursday morning.

According to the Duke Energy's outage map, the outages affected over 3,800 customers who lived near the Sedgefield and Freedom Park neighborhoods in the Myers Park area. The outages were first reported around 2:49 a.m.

The outage was caused by a vehicle that damaged equipment, according to Duke Energy's website.

Power was restored just before 6 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.