Water main break shuts down south Charlotte road for several hours

A road near the Myers Park neighborhood in south Charlotte is expected to be shut down for several hours Thursday due to a water main break.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the water main break closed Queens Road West at Westfield Road. CMPD tweeted about the road closure just after 4:30 a.m.

Traffic Alert: Queens Rd West at Westfield is currently closed due to a water main break. Drivers can take Selwyn Ave to go around the closure. — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 14, 2017

Officials with Charlotte Water tweeted that the outbound lanes of Queens Road West at Westfield Drive are expected to be closed for nearly six to eight hours while crews make repairs.

#clttraffic OB Lanes of 1900 Block of Queens Rd West @ Westfield Dr closed 6-8 hrs for water main repair. — Charlotte Water (@CLTWater) December 14, 2017

Drivers can take Selwyn Avenue to go around the closure as a detour, police say.

