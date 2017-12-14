Water main break shuts down south Charlotte road for several hou - | WBTV Charlotte

Water main break shuts down south Charlotte road for several hours

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A road near the Myers Park neighborhood in south Charlotte is expected to be shut down for several hours Thursday due to a water main break. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the water main break closed Queens Road West at Westfield Road. CMPD tweeted about the road closure just after 4:30 a.m. 

Officials with Charlotte Water tweeted that the outbound lanes of Queens Road West at Westfield Drive are expected to be closed for nearly six to eight hours while crews make repairs. 

Drivers can take Selwyn Avenue to go around the closure as a detour, police say. 

