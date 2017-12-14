Water main break shuts down south Charlotte road for several hours

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, Derick Scott Moore, 31, and Daniel Paul Luther, 34, are both registered sex offenders and are both were both wanted for failing to notify of change of address.More >>
About a quarter of the city’s 84 homicide victims so far in 2017 have died through domestic violence, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.More >>
The fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott is now the inspiration behind a new song by Grammy award-winning artist Pharrell Williams and his group, N.E.R.D.More >>
The Catawba County Sheriff's Department says it happened at a home in the 5100 block of Lineberger Loop Road.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, Queens Road West at Westfield Road is closed. CMPD tweeted about the road closure just after 4:30 a.m.More >>
