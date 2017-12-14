Water main break shuts down south Charlotte road - | WBTV Charlotte

Water main break shuts down south Charlotte road

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A road near the Myers Park neighborhood of south Charlotte is shut down Thursday morning due to a water main break. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the water main break closed Queens Road West at Westfield Road. CMPD tweeted about the road closure just after 4:30 a.m. 

Drivers can take Selwyn Avenue to go around the closure as a detour, police say. 

It is unclear when the road is expected to reopen. 

