Before becoming elected senator Doug Jones was prosecutor for a well-known case

Before newly elected Alabama Senator Doug Jones ran for office, he made a name for himself as a prosecutor, taking on one of the biggest cases in Alabama history.

It was the bombing of a Birmingham church that killed four young African-American girls.

Jones sat down with WBTV’s Steve Crump for one of his civil rights documentaries.

The exuberance articulated by Jones is being viewed as the victory speech heard round the world.

“Tonight, ladies and gentlemen, you took the right road," Jones told an enthusiastic crowd in Birmingham.

While the Alabama senate race placed him in the national spotlight, successfully prosecuting one well known cold case established his credibility.

The 2014 documentary Sunday Morning Martyrs looked back 50 years at the bombing of Birmingham's 16th Street Baptist Church.

"The white law enforcement. They didn't give a damn about investigating the death of a black kid or a man or a black woman," Jones said. "Witnesses were dead. Memories were lost."

As a US attorney in 2001, Doug Jones helped convict Thomas Blanton and Bobby Frank Cherry in the deaths of four young black girls in 1963.

"He took up the cause and I applaud him for all of the hard work that he put into that case."

Dianne Braddock lost her sister Carol Robinson in the racist attack.

For Jones, supporting the families of the victims was a rallying cry for righteousness.

Reflecting on the trial Jones said, "There is no question 50 years ago, our system of justice let people down. It let people down not just in this case, but across the spectrum."

After the votes were counted in Alabama on Tuesday night, Jones echoed a theme of optimism and inclusion.

"This campaign has been about common courtesy and decency and making sure everyone in this state regardless of what zip code you live in is going to get a fair shake in life," Jones told supporters.

He is scheduled to be sworn in next year.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.