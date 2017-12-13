Neighbors alert family to chimney fire in southeast Charlotte home

An southeast Charlotte family managed to avoid danger Wednesday evening after their Mattingwood Drive home caught fire.

Jessica Sutton said her family was burning a fire in their fireplace when a neighbor knocked on their door and told them the house was on fire.

Sutton and her family members were able to safely exit the home and firefighters were quick to arrive on scene. They determined that the fire started in the chimney.

“We were sitting right in front of the fireplace and there was no sign of a fire other than the fire that was in my fireplace,” Sutton told WBTV.

She said she had gotten the fireplace inspected two years ago, but worries that whoever did the inspection may have overlooked something.

Her family will be staying with relatives Wednesday evening.

“I am in shock, but incredibly thankful and grateful,” said Sutton.

Firefighters warn Charlotte residents to get their chimney’s inspected before burning a fire this winter season.

“Be careful, be cognizant of what you’re putting in your fireplace and if you haven’t had it inspected in a while it’s probably a good idea to get that inspected,” said Captain Holstein of the Charlotte Fire Department.

Holstein said cracks in a chimney or resin build-up can cause a fire.

The exact cause of Wednesday night's chimney fire is under investigation.

