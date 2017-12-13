Gaston Co. student accuses teacher of hitting him in the face

Tenth grader Cameron Bynum claims his Hunter Huss biology teacher hit him in the face last Wednesday.

“I guess they thought I was lying or something, but when I showed them pictures, they started believing me,” Bynum said.

Photos snapped in class show a red mark on Bynum’s left cheek. He says it happened after he told a student who was bothering him to “shut up,” and the teacher struck him with the back of her hand.

“And I was like really? Surely they didn’t mean to and he was like no really mom, my teacher hit me in the face,” Bynum's mother said.

Kesha Lay says her son’s phone was dead that afternoon, so she didn’t hear about it until he got home later that night.

“I just like, sat there,” Bynum said.

Then, she says she got this email from the teacher. Saying, in part, “I raised my arm toward him in a gesture…. as he moved, I reacted and the back of my hand made contact with his cheek. As a "pop."”

“If you brushed his face you’re not going to leave a handprint,” the mother said.

Lay says the family has spoken with school officials about what happened, but she’s unhappy with the result.

Bynum’s mother says their goal is to see some further action from the school but are currently unsure what to do next.

She says the teacher’s been out of school, but she wants to see a more permanent action from administration.

“Every day you’re wondering, is she there, or is she not,” Lay said.

WBTV reached out for a statement from Gaston County Schools Wednesday. They say since this is a “personnel issue,” they can’t provide too much detail on their end.

They do however say there’s an employee investigation going on now at the school.

