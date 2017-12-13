Bounce Scholar of the Week: Suvim Kumar

Each week during the school year, Project L.I.F.T. selects a student who is excelling not only inside the classroom, but outside as well. The student, along with their favorite teacher, is featured every Wednesday on WBTV News on Bounce at 8 p.m.

The program operates within the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System.

This week's scholar is a Suvim Kumar, a 5th grader at Ashley Park.

Suvim was born in January in a New York hospital. He is 10 years old and the oldest of his siblings. Both of his parents are from India. Suvim's dad came to the United States when he was eight. Suvim moved to North Carolina when he was nine.

He has a love for math, reading, and science since he was two years old. Suvim made the honor roll the first quarter at Ashley Park and he's participating in the spelling bee at school. When he grows up, he wants to be an architect.

His passion stems from the values his parents have instilled which is respect and self-motivation. Suvim was also taught not to fight with people but to fight with love.

Suvim participates in a speech contest at Urban Promise where his topic is about strength to love. He enjoys playing soccer, basketball, video games and watching TV.

