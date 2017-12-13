Large flames, smoke visible as firefighters respond to CMC University hospital

Firefighters responded to a reported fire at a hospital in the University Area of Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. at Carolinas HealthCare System University. The Charlotte Fire Department said just after 6 p.m. that the fire was outside the building.

Heavy smoke was visible coming from the area. At one point the fire department called a second alarm for more manpower.

"There is an adrenaline rush. We're trained for this. We're gonna call for additional resources. Situational awareness-we're gonna look at the situation, determine our needs and ask for those resources," said Captain Jackie Gilmore with the Charlotte Fire Department.

Officials said the fire originated from a large trash compactor near the hospital but are still working to determine the exact cause.

#BREAKING Officials say large trash compactor caught fire near CMC University-not actual hospital building @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/hVTxC9SDne — Alex Giles WBTV (@AlexGilesNews) December 13, 2017

Multiple fire units could be seen at the hospital.

Officials said that no smoke entered the hospital facilities during the incident.

"Our building has extensive fire safety equipment to give us the ability to keep our patients safe. All that equipment worked to a tee. The fire was exterior to the building," explained Bill Leonard, President of Carolinas HealthCare System University.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire and no disruptions were caused at the hospital, officials say.

