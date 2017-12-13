Fire at CHS-University remains under investigation

Two officers who are accused of shooting and killing a man who was reportedly armed with a gun inside a Huntersville hospital in September will not face any charges, the district attorney announced Thursday.More >>
Two officers who are accused of shooting and killing a man who was reportedly armed with a gun inside a Huntersville hospital in September will not face any charges, the district attorney announced Thursday.More >>
The multi-vehicle wreck happened just after 12:30 p.m. on I-77 near Exit 30 to Griffith Street.More >>
The multi-vehicle wreck happened just after 12:30 p.m. on I-77 near Exit 30 to Griffith Street.More >>
Thursday marks the 13th year of the ceremony, where a ribbon is placed on ceremonial trees in recognition of each life lost.More >>
Thursday marks the 13th year of the ceremony, where a ribbon is placed on ceremonial trees in recognition of each life lost.More >>
The fire broke out at a home on Nassau Place in south Gastonia.More >>
The fire broke out at a home on Nassau Place in south Gastonia.More >>
An employee at the frozen yogurt shop found marijuana at the store — $225,000 worth of it.More >>
An employee at the frozen yogurt shop found marijuana at the store — $225,000 worth of it.More >>