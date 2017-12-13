Fire at CHS-University remains under investigation

No one was injured when a fire broke out outside a hospital in the University City area Wednesday afternoon.

An enclosed brick storage containing trash bins and biohazard waste containers caught fire just before 5:30 p.m. at Carolinas HealthCare System University, located in the 8800 block of North Tryon Street.

CHS officials say itr took 23 firefighters around 20 minutes to control the fire. At one point the fire department called a second alarm for more manpower.

"The fire did not extend to the main body of the hospital or structural components," CHS officials said. "University hospital staff followed the CHS fire plan and all fire safety systems engaged and worked as designed."

Fire officials estimate the fire caused around $25,000 worth of damage.

"There is an adrenaline rush. We're trained for this. We're gonna call for additional resources. Situational awareness-we're gonna look at the situation, determine our needs and ask for those resources," said Captain Jackie Gilmore with the Charlotte Fire Department.

Officials initially said the fire originated from a large trash compactor near the hospital, but later said the fire did not involve a large trash bin.

Update Structure Fire; 8800 N Tryon; CHS University Hospital; fire cause remains undetermined; fire started in storage area containing large storage bins of bio hazard waste containers; trash compactors were not involved as previously reported; estimated property loss $25K — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) December 14, 2017

Multiple fire units could be seen at the hospital.

Officials said that no smoke entered the hospital facilities during the incident.

"Our building has extensive fire safety equipment to give us the ability to keep our patients safe. All that equipment worked to a tee. The fire was exterior to the building," explained Bill Leonard, President of Carolinas HealthCare System University.

No disruptions were caused at the hospital, officials say.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

