Charlotte man arrested, charged in Union Co for narcotics

A Charlotte man was arrested in Union County after deputies conducted a traffic stop that led to the seizure of narcotics.

Deputies seized nearly 80 grams of heroin Tuesday afternoon and arrested Jason Eric Jenkins after detectives conducted a vehicle stop in the parking lot of Walmart in Monroe, reports stated.

A K-9 unit smelled narcotics that subsequently led to the search of Jenkins' vehicle and the seizure of heroin, a quantity of marijuana and two handguns. Officials say one of the handguns was stolen.

Jenkins is being charged with two counts of trafficking opium or heroin, possession of a stolen firearm, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances and simple possession of marijuana.

