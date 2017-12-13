Charlotte man arrested, charged in Union Co for narcotics - | WBTV Charlotte

Charlotte man arrested, charged in Union Co for narcotics

Union County Sheriff's Office Union County Sheriff's Office
Union County Sheriff's Office Union County Sheriff's Office
UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A Charlotte man was arrested in Union County after deputies conducted a traffic stop that led to the seizure of narcotics.

Deputies seized nearly 80 grams of heroin Tuesday afternoon and arrested Jason Eric Jenkins after detectives conducted a vehicle stop in the parking lot of Walmart in Monroe, reports stated.

A K-9 unit smelled narcotics that subsequently led to the search of Jenkins' vehicle and the seizure of heroin, a quantity of marijuana and two handguns. Officials say one of the handguns was stolen.

Jenkins is being charged with two counts of trafficking opium or heroin, possession of a stolen firearm, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances and simple possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly