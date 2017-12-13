VIDEO: Trio wanted in York Co Waffle House robbery

Deputies in York County are asking for the public's help identifying three people who robbed a local restaurant.

Around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, officials say three males robbed the Waffle House on Regent Parkway in Fort Mill.

"The trio sat down ordered food and while the cook prepared the food they got up, one jumping over the counter, and robbed the restaurant at gunpoint," the York County Sheriff's Office posted on their YouTube page along with surveillance video of the robbery.

Investigators say the robbers forced the cook and waitress to the ground and robbed them as well.

The crooks then ran out of the business. They were seen leaving in a silver or gold Ford Crown Victoria or Mercury Marquis.

Anyone who recognizes the men or has any information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321 or the York County Sheriff's Office at 803-409-4321.

