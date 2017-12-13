Lane shut down near uptown Charlotte as officials work to repair - | WBTV Charlotte

Lane shut down near uptown Charlotte as officials work to repair water service

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Officials say one lane will be closed just south of uptown Charlotte for a water service repair.

One lane in the 2200 block of S. Tryon Street near Remount Road will be closed for four to six hours as officials work to repair the water service. 

