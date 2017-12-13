Rowan-Cabarrus Community College announces new board appointment

The Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Board of Trustees announced a new Board member at a recent board meeting. Marjorie Benbow was appointed by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper to serve on the board through 2021.

“I am so pleased to be working more closely with Rowan-Cabarrus Community College as it transforms lives and builds our economy. What an honor it is to support RCCC's mission in this capacity - for education is hope and the College is nationally recognized,” said Benbow.

Benbow is a long-time entrepreneur in the high-tech space, and is currently of counsel at Moretz & Skufca and focuses on technology transfer, licensing, corporate matters and distillery and brewery law. Prior to joining Moretz & Skufca, Benbow managed the intellectual property at UNC Charlotte when it led the nation in patents issued and successful start-ups formed per research dollar.

Subsequently, she was the science and technology officer for North Carolina’s fourth largest hospital system and the executive director for the region’s North Carolina Biotechnology Center. At the Biotechnology Center, she created “BioMoto” an award winning partnership with the motorsports industry featuring STEM education while tackling childhood obesity.

“I feel that Rowan-Cabarrus is vital to Rowan and Cabarrus Counties in the advancement of our workforce and the enrichment of our communities,” said Benbow. “Working together, we can make this an even better place in which to live and work.”

Benbow completed her Juris Doctor and Master of Business Administration from Wake Forest in 1999 and her bachelor and master of science degrees from UNC Chapel Hill. Selected as one of Charlotte USA’s 20 Most Dynamic Women by USAir, Charlotte’s 50 Most Influential Women, Women Extraordinaire and Distinguished Rotarian, Benbow focuses on philanthropy when she is not working.

“Marjorie is a fantastic addition to our board. Her breadth of experience in education and motorsports is a huge asset to the College. We appreciate the wealth of knowledge and expertise she will provide,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.

Rowan-Cabarrus Board of Trustees members are responsible for attending all board meetings and key Rowan-Cabarrus events. As a board, they are responsible for college policies.

“Rowan-Cabarrus is excited to have Marjorie join our board. I am pleased to welcome her and know that she will be a valuable asset to the College in its stated mission to ‘build sustainable futures through the power of learning,’” said Carl M. Short, chair of the Rowan-Cabarrus Board of Trustees.

Appointments to the Board of Trustees are liaisons to the public of the entire service area and not to the appointing entity. Once appointed, trustees are to carry out their duties as established by the General Statutes of North Carolina and the Board’s Bylaws and Policies. They are to carry out those responsibilities independent of concern for any group, organization, appointing board, or political entity other than the students, citizens of the service area, and the College.

“Our trustees are accomplished and dedicated. They’ve all been involved extensively in our community, and work well together to help create the future of the College,” said Spalding.

