Pedestrian struck in business parking lot Monday dies

Officers responded to a pedestrian involved crash in the parking lot of a grocery store Monday afternoon in northwest Charlotte.

Upon arrival, officers located a 2013 Toyota Highlander that had struck a pedestrian walking across the parking lot of a BI-LO shopping center in the 2900 block of Mt. Holly Huntersville Road, officials say.

Medic arrived and transported the victim, Andrew Brown Harrington, to Carolinas Medical Center- Main with serious injuries.

Harrington died Tuesday at CMC Main as a result of injuries suffered during the incident, reports stated.

Alcohol and speed are not a contributing factor in the crash. The wreck remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

