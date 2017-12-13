Man struck by vehicle in BI-LO parking lot dies day after incident

A man who was struck by a vehicle in a BI-LO parking lot in northwest Charlotte Monday has died.

According to a police report, 90-year-old Andrew Brown Harrington was walking across the parking lot of a BI-LO shopping center in the 2900 block of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road around 12:50 p.m. when he was struck by the driver of a 2013 Toyota Highlander.

MEDIC arrived on scene and took Harrington to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with serious injuries. Police say Harrington then died at the hospital on Tuesday.

Alcohol and speed are not contributing factors in the crash. According to the police report, CMPD is requesting a toxicology report for Harrington.

If you have any information, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

