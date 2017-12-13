U.S. ARMY BOWL: South Pointe's Herron Coach of the Year Nominee

The U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Committee today announced its list of six finalists for its prestigious Coach of the Year Award. The U.S. Army All-American Bowl Coach of the Year honors the nation’s top high school football coach for exceptional coaching abilities and leadership skills, and acknowledges his role as a positive influence to young Americans on and off the field.
The U.S. Army All-American Bowl Coach of the Year will be recognized during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas.
“Coaches are critical in shaping the lives of our Nation’s youth, and we thank them for that commitment,” said Elizabeth F. Wilson, deputy assistant secretary of the Army for marketing. “We congratulate each of the Coach of the Year finalists on this outstanding accomplishment, and we look forward to announcing the winner during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Awards Show."
The 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl Coach of the Year finalists, in alphabetical order, are:
NAME
POSITION
SCHOOL
CITY
STATE
Straight Herron
Head Coach
South Pointe High School
Rock Hill
SC
Gabe Infante
Head Coach
St. Joseph’s High School
Philadelphia
PA
Eric Kaperowicz
Head Coach
Pine-Richland High School
Gibsonia
PA
Mike Kirshner
Head Coach
Ben Davis High School
Indianapolis
IN
Bruce Rollinson
Head Coach
Mater Dei High School
Santa Ana
CA
Patrick Surtain
Head Coach
American Heritage School
Plantation
FL