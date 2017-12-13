U.S. ARMY BOWL: South Pointe's Herron Coach of the Year Nominee

The U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Committee today announced its list of six finalists for its prestigious Coach of the Year Award. The U.S. Army All-American Bowl Coach of the Year honors the nation’s top high school football coach for exceptional coaching abilities and leadership skills, and acknowledges his role as a positive influence to young Americans on and off the field.

The U.S. Army All-American Bowl Coach of the Year will be recognized during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas.

“Coaches are critical in shaping the lives of our Nation’s youth, and we thank them for that commitment,” said Elizabeth F. Wilson, deputy assistant secretary of the Army for marketing. “We congratulate each of the Coach of the Year finalists on this outstanding accomplishment, and we look forward to announcing the winner during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Awards Show."

The 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl Coach of the Year finalists, in alphabetical order, are:

NAME

POSITION

SCHOOL

CITY

STATE

Straight Herron

Head Coach

South Pointe High School

Rock Hill

SC

Gabe Infante

Head Coach

St. Joseph’s High School

Philadelphia

PA

Eric Kaperowicz

Head Coach

Pine-Richland High School

Gibsonia

PA

Mike Kirshner

Head Coach

Ben Davis High School

Indianapolis

IN

Bruce Rollinson

Head Coach

Mater Dei High School

Santa Ana

CA

Patrick Surtain

Head Coach

American Heritage School

Plantation

FL