Witnesses being sought in 'cold-blooded' killing of 7-Eleven clerk

Five witnesses are being sought in connection to Saturday's killing of a convenience store clerk.

CMPD investigators say Khaled Mohamad Elmerkabaoui was working alone when he was killed in cold blood in what appears to be a robbery attempt.

Detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying five witnesses in the photographs in connection with the killing.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide Unit are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the five witnesses in the photographs below in connection with the December 09, 2017, murder of Khaled Mohamad Elmerkabaoui. pic.twitter.com/ilXbN5gvs7 — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 13, 2017

"The suspect walked in – from all indications it was a robbery attempt. The clerk offered no resistance whatsoever to the suspect and the suspect did shoot and kill the clerk He then fled the store," said Captain Chris Dozier. "We’re extremely upset over the fact that a situation like is extremely rare. You have a clerk that offers no resistance, offers no resistance whatsoever and is a victim of a homicide."

Detectives say a customer who arrived at the store on Westinghouse Boulevard shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday found El-Merkabaoui's body.

"We do have surveillance of what occurred inside the store, so it’s very helpful to us," Capt Dozier said. "It’s a tool we’re using to follow up on leads and hopefully it can be instrumental in helping solve this murder."

Police say it's troubling that the suspect killed when he wasn't threatened.

"That’s the perfect descriptor - this is cold-blooded," Capt Dozier said. "Usually robbers - their goal is to get money from the store for whatever reason. If the clerks comply, then that’s what happens. That’s what we see for the vast majority of the crime – for robberies."

Officers are asking the public to step up and help.

Anyone with information about the witnesses is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

