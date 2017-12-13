GARDNER-WEBB: Bulldogs Release 2018 Football Schedule

BOILING SPRINGS – Gardner-Webb announced its 2018 football schedule Wednesday afternoon, with six home games set for Ernest W. Spangler Stadium.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs will open the season on September 1 at home vs. NCAA Division II member Limestone. It is the first meeting on the gridiron between two schools separated by only 15 miles.

Gardner-Webb will then alternate road and home games for the remainder of the regular season slate, traveling to Greensboro, N.C., on September 8 for a meeting with the nationally-ranked North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs will also have non-conference home dates with Western Carolina (Sept. 15) and Wofford (Sept. 29) and road games at Appalachian State (Sept. 22) and East Tennessee State (Oct. 6). Gardner-Webb hasn’t visited Boone since 2007 and hasn’t visited Johnson City, Tenn., since 2001.

Gardner-Webb opens its Big South Conference schedule in October, hosting defending league champion and NCAA FCS quarterfinalist Kennesaw State on October 13.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs also have home Big South games against Presbyterian (Nov. 3) and Monmouth (Nov. 17). GWU will visit league newcomer Campbell (Oct. 27) and Charleston Southern (Nov. 10).

Official kickoff times will be announced at a later date.

2018 Gardner-Webb Football Schedule

09/01 LIMESTONE

09/08 at North Carolina A&T

09/15 WESTERN CAROLINA

09/22 at Appalachian State

09/29 WOFFORD

10/06 at East Tennessee State

10/13 KENNESAW STATE *

10/27 at Campbell *

11/03 PRESBYTERIAN *

11/10 at Charleston Southern *

11/17 MONMOUTH *

HOME GAMES IN BOLD/ALL CAPS

* Denotes Big South Conference Game