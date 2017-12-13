Man wanted for attempting to rob west Charlotte Rite Aid

A man is wanted for attempting to rob Rite Aid in west Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the man went into the Rite Aid in the 3200 block of Freedom Drive and said he was armed with a gun. The man then took off empty-handed, police say.

It happened around 12:26 p.m.

The would-be robber is described as a black man in his 20s who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

