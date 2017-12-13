CMPD officer who fatally struck pedestrian indicted for involuntary manslaughter

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who struck and killed a man in July has been indicted by a grand jury for involuntary manslaughter, documents show.

Officer Phillip Barker, 24, was initially charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle in connection with the death of 28-year-old James Michael Short. Barker allegedly drove around 100 mph while responding to a call.

As the three CMPD patrol vehicles were heading to the scene, Barker struck Short who was crossing the road at Morehead Street near the intersection of Euclid Avenue.

MEDIC pronounced Short dead at the scene.

Speed was the primary factor in the crash, CMPD said. Putney said Barker was responding to an emergency with his lights and siren on and had a green light but his speed was "excessive."

CMPD says officers have to act with 'due regard for safety.'

Chief Putney said Officer Barker's action was "a mistake of the head, not the heart" adding the officer had " the right intentions" but cited his youth and inexperience. The department says Barker has been employed with CMPD since January 25, 2016.

Barker was going around 100 mph in a 35 mph zone on Morehead Street at the time of the fatal crash, Putney said.

Barker was placed on unpaid administrative leave and turned himself into the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, CMPD said.

"A lot of citizens in this exact same situation are issued a citation. If you want to treat everybody the same, you could of issued him a citation," Green said. "He's not a flight risk, he's not a danger to the community and I'm happy that the magistrates let him out on the fit and promise to appear. I'm disappointed that the police department didn't decide to issue him a citation.

