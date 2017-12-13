Iredell Co man accused of failing to register, running from deputies

A man was arrested in Iredell County Monday after officials say he failed to register as a sex offender and for running from deputies when they showed up at his address.

Danielson Lee Nichols, 30, is charged with two counts of failure to register, resisting a public officer, and violation of pretrial release order.

Deputies went to Nichols' address on the 100 block of Quail Hill Drive in Mooresville on Monday, but say Nichols "took off running" from the home. A perimeter was then set up and he eventually surrendered after a short search of the area.

Officials say Nichols was placed on the registry in 2016 for a conviction of indecent liberties with a minor, and has pending charges of habitual misdemeanor assault, assault on a female, and probation violation.

After his arrest on Monday, he was placed under a $30,000 bond.

