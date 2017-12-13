Man wanted in south Charlotte convenience armed robbery

A man is wanted for reportedly robbing a south Charlotte convenience store at gunpoint Wednesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the armed robbery occurred at an Xpress Mart on East Woodlawn Road just before 1 a.m. An employee told police that the robber reportedly had a gun and stole from the store before fleeing from the scene, officers say.

The robber is described as a black man, around six foot tall, with a thin build. Police say he was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and black pants. Officers say the robber was also wearing a red bandana during the robbery to cover his face.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

