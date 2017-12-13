Man accused of trying to buy vehicle under fake identity

Officers responded to a pedestrian involved crash in the parking lot of a grocery store Monday afternoon in northwest Charlotte. Upon arrival, officers located a 2013 Toyota Highlander that had struck a pedestrian walking across the parking lot of a BI-LO shopping center in the 2900 block of Mt. Holly Huntersville Road, officials say.More >>
Investigators with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Khaled Mohamad Elmerkabaoui was working alone when he was killed in cold blood in what appears to be a robbery attempt.More >>
Prosecutor Tony Badenoch says the brandings were "an intentional application of unlawful force to a patient whilst anesthetized," and an abuse of the doctor's position.More >>
The city beat other holiday destinations like Eugene, Ore., Buffalo, New York, and Pittsburgh, Pa.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the man went into the Rite Aid in the 3200 block of Freedom Drive and said he was armed with a gun.More >>
