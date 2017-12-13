Man accused of trying to buy vehicle under fake identity

A man is accused of using a South Carolina resident's identity to attempt to buy a car at a Union County dealership Tuesday.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, a man from South Carolina reportedly received a call Tuesday that the dealership, Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Indian Trial, had ran a credit history check on him. Deputies say the victim then reportedly called the dealership and found out that a person had used his name and submitted an online credit application to buy a vehicle.

An employee at the dealership allegedly told the victim that the person who attempted to pose as him had been calling about his application status.

In cooperation with the sheriff's office, employees with the dealership told the alleged suspect that his application was approved and that he reportedly needed to come in and sign paperwork, according to deputies.

Deputies say 26-year-old Barrington Jovan Llewellyn and 34-year-old Antoine Valentino Miller both then arrived at the dealership. Miller reportedly stayed in their vehicle while Llewellyn went inside the business to complete his purchase, deputies say.

Llewellyn reportedly had a driver's license with his photo on it, but had the alleged victim's personal information on it, according to deputies. When Llewellyn reportedly signed the contract, deputies arrested him and Miller, who was still inside the vehicle during the incident., according to the sheriff's office.

Llewellyn was charged with identity theft and two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. He is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Miller was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses.

According to deputies, Sheriff Eddie Cathey "praised the outstanding work of all deputies and detectives involved in the investigation. The sheriff pointed out the value of partnerships with businesses such as Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Indian Trail and how this case resulted in the identification of two fraud suspects largely due to their cooperation."

If you have any information about this incident, you can call Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.