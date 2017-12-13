Road work, detours coming in Rowan County

N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews must close a section of Trexler Road next week while they replace two aging storm drain culverts that cross under the roadway in Salisbury.



Crews will close the road at 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 18. It is scheduled to reopen by 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, weather permitting.



Motorists traveling through the area should use Barger Road and Stokes Ferry Road to detour around the closure.



Transportation officials advise drivers to watch signs for construction information, stay alert and obey the posted speed limit.

