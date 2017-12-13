Deputy thanking kind stranger who left Christmas card on vehicle

A Mecklenburg County sheriff's deputy is thanking a total stranger who left a Christmas card on his vehicle.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Department tweeted about the incident Wednesday and said the deputy found the card when he returned to his vehicle.

An #MCSO Deputy found this card when he returned to his vehicle. Thank you so much to the citizen who left these kind words. pic.twitter.com/6Zu5r4n0Ra — Meck Sheriff (@MeckSheriff) December 13, 2017

"May the arms of God embrace you, your family and your brothers and sitters in blue. Keeping you safe each day. Thank you for everything you do and for all the sacrifices you make. Merry Christmas," the card read.

The deputy is thanking the person for their "kind words."

