Thinking he won $8 million, local man scammed out of $395

"This is a wonderful early Christmas gift," Pineville Mayor Jack Edwards said of the Richard Sheltra Bridge.More >>
"This is a wonderful early Christmas gift," Pineville Mayor Jack Edwards said of the Richard Sheltra Bridge.More >>
N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews must close a section of Trexler Road next week while they replace two aging storm drain culverts that cross under the roadway in Salisbury.More >>
N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews must close a section of Trexler Road next week while they replace two aging storm drain culverts that cross under the roadway in Salisbury.More >>
A man who was killed in a serious crash involving two pickup trucks in Gaston County Tuesday morning has been identified.More >>
A man who was killed in a serious crash involving two pickup trucks in Gaston County Tuesday morning has been identified.More >>
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Department tweeted about the incident and say the deputy found the card when he returned to his vehicle.More >>
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Department tweeted about the incident and say the deputy found the card when he returned to his vehicle.More >>
A Salisbury man was scammed out of nearly $400 this week, according to a police report.More >>
A Salisbury man was scammed out of nearly $400 this week, according to a police report.More >>