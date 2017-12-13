Thinking he won $8 million, local man scammed out of $395

A Salisbury man was scammed out of nearly $400 this week, according to a police report.

The man, 72, was called by someone identifying himself as Bill. Bill told the man that he had won $8 million and a new Mercedes Benz, but that he would have to pay $395 for "taxes" on the prize.

The man went to Walmart and transferred the money to Bill.

According to the report, it was then that the victim began to think he had been scammed.

The man reported the scam to Walmart, who told him to call police. The man then did an internet search of the phone number and found that it was based in Jamaica.

When he called the number and spoke to Bill, Bill told him he would receive the money in a few days. Police say that is not very likely.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.