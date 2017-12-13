SC man recording honeymoon swim caught the moment shark attacked new wife

YouTube screenshot from Evan Carroll’s video of the moment the shark made contact with Sarah Carroll. (Credit: YouTube screenshot.)

A South Carolina couple on their honeymoon in the Caribbean met narrowly avoided tragedy when a resort attraction with live sharks turned violent.

It happened Friday to Sarah and Evan Carroll of Charleston. The resort location of the attack wasn’t disclosed.

Sarah Illig Carroll, 25, was swimming with sharks as part of a resort attraction when one suddenly attacked her, reported media outlets. She admits at first thinking the jolt was her husband playing a joke on her, but soon realized it was a shark bite when the pain set in, reports the New York Daily News.

“I felt a strong whoosh of water, something clamp down on my arm and assumed my husband was playing a prank on me,” she told PEOPLE magazine. “Less than a second later I realized how much it hurt and looked … to see the shark latched onto my arm....I was completely shocked and naturally frightened and in pain from the bite.”

Sarah Carroll lost skin in a series of flesh wounds along her arm, reported The Sun newspaper in the United Kingdom. Infection remains a concern, it was reported.

Evan Carroll was filming his wife snorkeling when the 5-foot Nurse shark chomped down on her arm, media outlets report. He was standing above the water and apparently didn’t see the bit happen, media outlets reported. His video shows the shark come out from under a peer and swim straight at his wife, who has one arm outstretched in front of her. The shark clamps down on that arm.

She managed to pull herself free and swim off when the shark released its grip, reported the New York Daily News.

Nurse sharks, which feed on smaller creatures that live in the sand, aren’t usually aggressive animals and typically don’t attack unless they are provoked, media outlets reported.

Evan Carroll’s Facebook page says a real estate agent with ERA Wilder Realty and is first mate with Charleston Sailing Charters.

Sarah Carroll had swum with the sharks earlier in the honeymoon and also posted a photo on social media of herself swimming beside three of the massive predators alongside a yacht.

Estate agent Evan later posted a photo of bloody wounds where the monster sank its teeth into his wife’s arm.

Sarah posted the video on Facebook and Instagram, jokingly telling pals: “Ended the honeymoon with a bang...Check out the surprise and very rare nurse shark bite in the video and don’t forget the volume to hear the crunchhhhh,” she wrote.