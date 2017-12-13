Commuters can expect delays on CATS Lynx Blue Line Wednesday

Commuters who take the CATS Lynx Blue Line can expect to experience delays Wednesday.

According to CATS officials, commuters can expect major delays on the Lynx Blue Line between Interstate 485 and the New Bern Street station. CATS officials are running a bus bridge between the two stations, officials tweeted.

LYNX Blue Line experiencing major delays due to overhead catenary repair. Bus bridge b/n I-485 & New Bern. Trains operating 7th & New Bern. — CATSRideTransit (@CATSRideTransit) December 13, 2017

The disruption is due to a broken insulator and could impact afternoon rush hour.

CATS sent out the following message Wednesday morning:

"Service on the LYNX Blue Line is experiencing an unforeseen disruption due to a broken insulator on the overhead catenary system (OCS) south of New Bern Station. The OCS is the system that powers the light trains. Repairs are currently being made and are expected to take several hours which may affect afternoon rush hour. A bus bridge is in place between I-485 and New Bern stations. Trains are operating between New Bern and 7th Street stations. We ask the riding public to allow for extra travel time and to be patient as we make repairs and safely return to normal service."

The Lynx Blue Line is operating between the New Bern and 7th Street stations.

