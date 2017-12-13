One injured in south Charlotte wreck - | WBTV Charlotte

One injured in south Charlotte wreck

Caroline Hicks | WBTV Caroline Hicks | WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Two separate crashes shut down a road in south Charlotte for some time Wednesday morning. 

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the inner loop of Interstate 485 at Providence Road was closed for some time due to the wrecks. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say two vehicles were involved in one wreck and then three vehicles were involved in a separate crash. 

One person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries, according to MEDIC.

Firefighters were asking drivers to take an alternate route. 

No other details were released. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly