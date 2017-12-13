One injured in south Charlotte wreck

Two separate crashes shut down a road in south Charlotte for some time Wednesday morning.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the inner loop of Interstate 485 at Providence Road was closed for some time due to the wrecks. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say two vehicles were involved in one wreck and then three vehicles were involved in a separate crash.

One person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries, according to MEDIC.

Firefighters were asking drivers to take an alternate route.

Traffic Advisory; I-485 (inner loop) at Providence Rd currently closed due to traffic accident; see alternate route; DGist### — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) December 13, 2017

No other details were released.

