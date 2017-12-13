Ashe, Watauga counties issue school closings for students - | WBTV Charlotte

Ashe, Watauga counties issue school closings for students

ASHE COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Ashe County Schools and Watauga County Schools will be closed for students Wednesday after school officials had initially issued a two-hour delay.

School officials with Watauga County Schools said it is an annual leave day for teachers. All other staff members "may report on a 2-hour delay if needed for safety," school officials tweeted. 

Watauga County School's snow day program will open at 7:30 a.m. 

Avery County Schools, Wilkes County Schools and Mitchell County Schools are all operating on a two-hour delay Wednesday. 

We're waking up in the cold 20s Wednesday morning and some in the mountains are down into the teens. Plus, wind chill is an issue. There is a noticeable northerly breeze and that's pushing the wind chill down in the teens and low 20s around the Piedmont area, and well below 0 degrees in the mountains. 

