BLOG: Expect a chilly, windy Wednesday morning

COLD Morning!

Chilly Breeze

Any Warm-Up?

We're waking up in the cold 20s Wednesday morning and some in the mountains are down into the teens. Plus, wind chill is still an issue. There is a noticeable northerly breeze and that's pushing the wind chill down in the teens and low 20s around the Piedmont area, and well below 0 degrees in the mountains.

The wind should slowly back off Wednesday morning, and the rest of the day will be sunny but chilly with highs only reaching the mid 40s. We'll fall back to the upper 20s to lower 30s Wednesday night, then stay in the upper 40s to low 50s for highs through the rest of the week and into Saturday.

The next best rain chance will come in late on Sunday and Monday. Highs will be milder though. We will return to the mid to upper 50s on Sunday and near 60 degrees by Monday.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

