Special honors for three Rowan deputies

Three deputies with the Rowan Sheriff's Office have earned special recognition, according to Rowan Sheriff Kevin Auten.

Detective Gregory Bacote was recently awarded the Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate by the North Carolina Sheriff's Education, Training, and Standards Commission. The certificate is earned by total years of service, training and education, and is the highest certification earned by law enforcement officers in North Carolina.

Bacote and Lt. Audrey Mackey have been awarded Advanced Service Awards from the NC Sheriff's Education, Training, and Standards Commission. This award recognizes "loyal and competent service" to a particular North Carolina Sheriff's office. Mackey was approved for the award with more than 20 years of criminal justice service. Bacote was approved with more than 12 years service.

Deputy Justan Mounts was awarded the Intermediate Law Enforcement Certificate from the NC Sheriff's Education, Training, and Standards Commission. This certificate is earned by total years of training and service.

