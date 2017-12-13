Nazareth Child & Family Connection opens Mahaley Avenue facility

Nazareth Child & Family Connection recently announced the opening of a new 13,000 square-foot outpatient facility in Salisbury.

The building, located at 165 Mahaley Ave., will house Nazareth Child & Family Connection’s outpatient substance abuse and mental health programs. It replaces an existing facility on Main St. in Salisbury. All employees from this office have transferred to the new location.

There are 20 full and part-time employees working in the building.

“The new Mahaley Avenue office will allow Nazareth Child & Family Connection to expand its therapeutic capacity while exploring additional services opportunities,” said Vernon Walters Jr., president and CEO of Nazareth Child & Family Connection. “This building and the space it provides will allow the agency to explore more evidence-based treatment and prevention services. Our services will help make a difference in the lives of others.”

The totally renovated building has more than 38 rooms, including one large conference room that will also be used for training sessions. Other rooms will be used for offices and group meetings for clients.

The additional space will allow Nazareth Child & Family Connection to possibly add programs to help those in those in need of treatment.

Nazareth Child & Family Connection spent the last year renovating the building. Upgrades included the installation of a new HVAC system, addition of a new roof, upgrade of lighting systems to LED panel lights, repair and modernization of the elevator, replacement flooring as necessary, replacement of all network cabling, painted the interior and repaired drainage issues on the exterior.

The building, which formerly housed Tri-County Mental Health and Rowan County Department of Social Services, was vacant for almost a decade before it was purchased by Nazareth Child & Family Connection in August of 2016.

Founded in 1906, Nazareth Child & Family Connection is committed to providing a safe and nurturing environment for every child, individual and families. In addition to the residential services for children and foster care program, Nazareth Child & Family Connection has outpatient facilities in Salisbury, Lexington and Concord serving individuals with mental health, substance abuse and developmental disability needs.

