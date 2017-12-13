Bitter cold to start

Good morning everyone. It's Christine Sperow. I hope you're morning is getting started on the right foot. I wanted you to know the top stories we're following on WBTV News This Morning. Today is Wednesday, December 13. We're live until 7 a.m. on WBTV. Tune in now!

C-C-COLD! Temperatures are in the 20s right now but it feels even colder out there because of the wind chill. The temps have prompted several school delays in the area. Ashe, Avery, Mitchell, Watauga and Wilkes county schools are all on a 2-hour delay. Meteorologist Al Conklin is giving his forecast now so you know what to prepare for where you live. Bundle up!

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department needs your help solving what it calls a cold blooded killing of a gas station clerk. The worker was shot and killed at the 7-Eleven on Westinghouse Boulevard over the weekend. We'll tell you why the police is crediting the clerk for doing everything right during the robbery but was killed anyway.

It was probably the most watched special election in U.S. history. Democrat Doug Jones wins in Alabama by 1.5 percentage points. We'll tell you why embattled Republican Roy Moore, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women, says he's not conceding the race.

Who did this?? We have a sad update about a dog who was badly abused. The puppy, who was found tied to a tree in South Carolina with its tongue cut out has died. No arrests have been made.

Some of Mecklenburg County's severs are back online. Seventeen of its four dozen hacked servers have been restored. We'll tell you why one county commissioner says it still feels like they're being held hostage.