No injuries reported in Union Co. fire, Red Cross assist homeowner

Wesley Chapel Fire Department battled a residential fire in Union County Tuesday night.

Officials say flames were showing upon their arrival. The fire was extinguished within ten minutes, reports stated.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was called to assist the homeowner.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Union County Fire Marshal Office.

No additional information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.