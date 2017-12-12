Charlotte shelter allows overflow visitors on frigid December ni - | WBTV Charlotte

Charlotte shelter allows overflow visitors on frigid December night

By Alex Giles, Reporter
(Alex Giles | WBTV) (Alex Giles | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

The Salvation Army Center of Hope was expected to be crowded Tuesday evening. Temperatures are expected to drops into the 20s overnight.

The facility serves as a shelter for women and children in need of a temporary place to stay.

Deronda Metz, the director of the facility, said the shelter would allow "overflow" visitors Tuesday because of the cold weather.

“When we do a no turn-away policy we can serve an additional 40 to 50 people,” said Metz in a phone interview Tuesday.

She said the shelter has 360 beds, but the facility can house more than 400 people if need be.

Evidence of the chilly weather was visible throughout the Queen City Tuesday night. Flags could be seen whipping in the wind and many people walking through uptown Charlotte were bundled up.

“I’ve never been homeless but I’ve been out here on the streets before and I know how it can be,” said Charlotte resident Roosevelt Blakeney.

Blakeney said he knows people that have stayed in shelters and doesn’t fault anyone for doing so.

“If you got an opportunity to go in somewhere warm, why not?” questioned Blakeney.

