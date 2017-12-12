Cold night

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

It’s going to be very cold tonight—coldest of the season, perhaps. Our weather team says we will fall to the low 20’s tonight. The mountains will make it down to the teens. Plus, the wind is a real issue. So, take care of your plants, pets and pipes—and remember, winter won’t officially begin for 9 more days.

A Cornelius woman, pregnant with twins in her 9th month, has been diagnosed with ocular melanoma—eye cancer. It’s rare, yet where she and her firefighter husband live, is near where others have the same diagnosis. Reporter Amanda Foster is investigating.

The former Gardner-Webb soccer player who was shot and wounded during the Las Vegas massacre is out of the hospital tonight. Tina Frost had to have her eye removed. We’re hearing she will be able to be around her family during the holidays.

