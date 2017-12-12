Cold night

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.
It’s going to be very cold tonight—coldest of the season, perhaps. Our weather team says we will fall to the low 20’s tonight. The mountains will make it down to the teens. Plus, the wind is a real issue. So, take care of your plants, pets and pipes—and remember, winter won’t officially begin for 9 more days.
A Cornelius woman, pregnant with twins in her 9th month, has been diagnosed with ocular melanoma—eye cancer. It’s rare, yet where she and her firefighter husband live, is near where others have the same diagnosis. Reporter Amanda Foster is investigating.
The former Gardner-Webb soccer player who was shot and wounded during the Las Vegas massacre is out of the hospital tonight. Tina Frost had to have her eye removed. We’re hearing she will be able to be around her family during the holidays.
Please join Molly Grantham, Leigh Brock, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!
Three deputies with the Rowan Sheriff's Office have earned special recognition, according to Rowan Sheriff Kevin Auten.More >>
Three deputies with the Rowan Sheriff's Office have earned special recognition, according to Rowan Sheriff Kevin Auten.More >>
From Livingstone College: Alvena “Al” Heggins, the newly-elected and first African-American female mayor of the City of Salisbury, will be the keynote speaker at Livingstone College’s Conferral of Degrees, to be held Friday at Varick Auditorium.More >>
From Livingstone College: Alvena “Al” Heggins, the newly-elected and first African-American female mayor of the City of Salisbury, will be the keynote speaker at Livingstone College’s Conferral of Degrees, to be held Friday at Varick Auditorium.More >>
Nazareth Child & Family Connection recently announced the opening of a new 13,000 square-foot outpatient facility in Salisbury.More >>
Nazareth Child & Family Connection recently announced the opening of a new 13,000 square-foot outpatient facility in Salisbury.More >>
Jessica Bosemiller works at the local YMCA here and her husband is a Charlotte and Cornelius firefighter. The cancer she has is so rare that only about 2,000 people are diagnosed in the United States each year, yet doctors WBTV spoke with Tuesday say there is a concentrated number of cases showing up in this area.More >>
Jessica Bosemiller works at the local YMCA here and her husband is a Charlotte and Cornelius firefighter. The cancer she has is so rare that only about 2,000 people are diagnosed in the United States each year, yet doctors WBTV spoke with Tuesday say there is a concentrated number of cases showing up in this area.More >>