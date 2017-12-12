Dog found with tongue cut out, tied to tree passes away

Briggs, the dog York County police found with his tongue cut off and tied to a tree, passed away Tuesday night.

Noah's Arks Rescue posted an update on Briggs stating he had become septic and was unable to keep down any food or water from the previous day.

The organization was expecting the dog to make a full recovery stating in the post he was "happy" and "loving his food and being out of the hospital. He got to walk with the other dogs and loved being outside. We were feeling so good about this beautiful boy."

A witness called 911 when she and her boyfriend were driving and saw what she says appeared to be a group of people fighting. She told WBTV that when they flashed their headlights at the group, the people took off running.

When police arrived, she says they approached what was left behind and found a dog tied up to a tree.

“It was cold and shivering, it was really sad,” Allen said. “I wanted to just hug him.”

Police tell WBTV they found a previous owner of the 18-month-old pitbull/lab mix, but they do not know who owned the dog at the time of the abuse. According to the report, they determined the dog was likely involved in fighting due to his injuries.

