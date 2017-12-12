ADORABLE UPDATE: Baby famous for his date of birth, now famous for "hugging everybody"

It’s been five years since we first interviewed the McGill family. Alyson and Shawn sat in a hospital room with their newborn baby, Landen. They told us what it was like to have something “extra special” attached to their 3rd-born son.

Landen was born on 12-12-12 at 12:12 p.m. That specific time won’t be around for another 100 years. He was the only baby born at that moment in the Charlotte area.

“It’s something that we won’t be able to forget,” Alyson said about his unique birth date.

We decided to check in on little Landen on Tuesday, his 5th birthday. Just to see what his first five years have been like.

We found out, those five years haven’t been easy. When Landen was 22 months old, his mother got a call from his daycare.

“He was tripping over his feet that day in school. They called and said I needed to pick him up,” she said.

Tests showed Landen had neuroblastoma, and a rare autoimmune disorder that would make treating his cancer especially difficult.



He went through months of treatments, chemotherapy and hospital stays, all while keeping an attitude he’s known for today.

“Through all the treatments he had, he never once cried or acted frustrated or anything like that,” Alyson said.

In 2015, Landen was declared cancer-free and healthy.

Today, on his birthday, we met up with him at a local park. I was greeted with a hug that seemed far too powerful for a 5-year-old. But his parents say he does a lot of things that are well beyond his years.

“He is the most friendliest, kind-hearted kid you’d ever meet,” Alyson said. Landen’s dad Shawn added, “He’s never met a stranger.”

Although Landen didn't keep still long enough to interview, during the interview, he did something that left my heart in a puddle.

Watch the video to see why Landen is special for more than just when he was born.

