Kannapolis City Council members sworn in

Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant and Council Members Doug Wilson and Dianne Berry were sworn-in, to serve new terms on the Kannapolis City Council, Monday evening during the council’s regularly scheduled meeting.

This is the second term for Council Members Wilson and Berry. This is also the second term as Mayor for Hinnant, although he previously served as a council member from 2001 to 2013. During the meeting, Berry was selected to serve as Mayor Pro-Tem.

Van Rowell was also sworn-in to serve his first term as a City Council Member. He replaces Council Member Darrell Jackson who did not seek re-election. Superior Court Judge Martin McGee administered the oath of office for the council members.

Darrell Jackson was honored for his service as an elected official as well as a long term member of the downtown business community. Jackson operates Lee’s Warehouse and in his role as a businessperson he has contributed many volunteer hours to many downtown events and initiatives.

Van Rowell received his bachelor of bachelor and master’s degrees in Civil Engineering from Virginia Tech. He is a registered professional engineer in N.C., S.C., and V.A.

A U.S. Army veteran, he worked as a corporate engineer for Fieldcrest Mills, for over 20 years in the water/wastewater operations and environmental areas for the firm. He also worked as the branch manager for Dewberry and Davis Civil Engineering, the Water & Sewer Authority of Cabarrus County (WSACC). Now retired he owns a number “coin laundries.”

His public service has included serving on the NC Hazardous Waste Technical Advisory Committee, Chair of the Rockingham County NC Health Department Board, City of Kannapolis Storm Water Utility Advisory Committee, and a WSACC Board Member.

He has two daughters, and four grandchildren.

After the swearing in ceremonies Mayor Hinnant spoke to the public. “We appreciate the confidence you have in this city council. We have the privilege of serving citizens and we are here to listen and to lead our city into the future. Over the next two years we will be busy revitalizing downtown, recruiting more economic development and job opportunities, planning responsibly for our growing city and much more. It is an exciting time for all of us.”

