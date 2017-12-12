Man at center of Panthers game 'sucker punch' video pleads guilty

A man arrested after he was seen in a video repeatedly punching another man in the face during a Carolina Panthers game pleaded guilty to simple assault in court on Tuesday.

A judge sentenced Kyle Adam Maraghy to 45 days in jail. Officials say that sentence was suspended pending his successful completion of 18 months of supervised probation.

"As conditions of his probation, he must serve 10 days in jail, attend anger management classes, obtain a substance abuse assessment and comply with treatment," court officials said.

If he violates that probation, he will have to serve the full 45 days.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested Maraghy in mid-October and charged him in connection with the incident, which happened at a Thursday night game.

The video was posted online by Instagram user "odubco" early Friday morning and garnered thousands of comments online in several hours. The Instagram user says the man - identified by police as Maraghy - and woman, wearing Panthers gear were standing for the entire game and the situation escalated throughout the game.

Warren Carrigan, who shot the video, claimed the two parties argued and that a woman and her son, seated between them, left in the third quarter. Carrigan said in his post the man who eventually was punched wasn’t happy that Maraghy and his girlfriend stood in front of him throughout the game.

Carrigan says the man, who was later punched, told the couple they were being rude for not sitting down. That's when he says the man in the Panthers jersey, Maraghy, called him some derogatory names and "then sucker punches him right in the face."

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report lists the victim as a 62-year-old man and states he was treated for his injuries by Medic.

In the video, Maraghy is seen punching the older man four times in the face, leaving the man bloodied under his eye. The video circulated through social media the next morning as people called on charges to be filed.

The Carolina Panthers sent a statement about the incident to the media the following afternoon.

“We have reviewed videotape of the incident and have identified the perpetrator. We are working with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department to pursue charges to the fullest extent of the law," team officials said.

“The Carolina Panthers are committed to a fan-friendly and family-friendly stadium experience," they continued. "The behavior exhibited by the perpetrator is unacceptable and will not be condoned at Bank of America Stadium.”

