Car crashes into building, no injuries reported in west Charlott - | WBTV Charlotte

Car crashes into building, no injuries reported in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A car crashed into a building near the intersection of Bradford Drive and Willard Street in west Charlotte Tuesday afternoon. 

The incident occurred in the 900 block of Lewiston Avenue around 3 p.m.

There were not any transports from the incident.

No information has been released on how the car crashed into the building and if any charges will be filed. 

