Salisbury-based LandTrust makes new appointments

From the LandTrust for Central North Carolina: The Salisbury-based LandTrust for Central North Carolina has hired Steely Russell as its new Administrative Associate and has named Michael “Mikey” Nye Fulk as its Associate Director.

The LandTrust, headquartered in Salisbury, has conserved more than 25,000 acres in 10 central North Carolina counties.

“We are so excited to have Steely join the LandTrust team. She has already proven to be a quick learner and tremendous asset to our team,” said Travis Morehead, LandTrust Executive Director. “Mikey’s efforts to broaden our membership have been nothing short than herculean. She is dedicated not only to the conservation of the region, but also towards building a more sustainable LandTrust.”

Steely Russell began working as the Administrative Associate for The LandTrust in November of 2017. She attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology in the spring of 2017. Her studies included doing fieldwork in the southern Appalachian region as well as northern Wyoming. Born and raised in Albemarle, North Carolina, Russell is very passionate about conserving natural land in North Carolina’s Piedmont region, along with introducing others to all that this region has to offer.

“I grew up in a rural region of North Carolina, so being surrounded by streams, forests, and farmlands is something I always took for granted. I did not fully appreciate the importance or the beauty of these natural lands until I spent time in more urbanized areas, where construction and development are inescapable. As the Administrative Associate, I am excited to play a role in organizing and increasing the awareness of conservation efforts in North Carolina’s central Piedmont.”

Mikey Nye Fulk grew up in Orrum, North Carolina and attended North Carolina State University where she earned a degree in fisheries and wildlife science with a minor in environmental science. After obtaining her degree in 2002, she worked as a wildlife biologist in Wyoming and later in Montana as the Regional Hunting Access Enhancement Coordinator (HAEC) for Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks.

As the HAEC, Fulk managed over 1.5 million acres of private and public land utilized for public hunting and recreation. She returned to North Carolina where she worked with The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission as a Hunter Education Specialist.

In June 2016, Fulk joined The LandTrust for Central North Carolina as the Membership and Outreach Director. Her focus has been on increasing membership and support for The LandTrust’s conservation work, while broadening the organization’s outreach efforts across The LandTrust’s 10-county footprint.

“For the last 15 years, my career focus centered on conserving our natural resources across the country and here in my home state,” Fulk said. “I am honored to be selected as the Associate Director, and I am excited to continue raising awareness of our organization by showcasing all facets of our conservation efforts here in the central Piedmont.”

