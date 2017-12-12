This NC police department found a lost cat. She’s now its newest staff member.

Officers at a police department in Tryon, N.C., found a lost cat. While they wait for her owner to come forward, they have made her their newest dispatcher. Screenshot of Tryon Facebook page

A North Carolina police department has a new emergency dispatcher: a lost kitten.

Officers at the police department in Tryon, N.C., found the kitten last week outside their office. They weren’t sure where the owner was, so they brought the animal in and jokingly put it to work.

Officers took pictures of the kitten, which they told ABC News they’ve named Sqweeks, working as a dispatcher. There’s also posts of Sqweeks typing, taking naps and exploring the office.

“She is a very sweet kitten. She ran around from office to office making friends,” a dispatcher told ABC News.

Officials posted a picture of Sqweeks on the town’s Facebook in hopes of finding her owner. No one had come forward as of Tuesday. In the meantime, Sqweeks will continue to stay with a department employee, a police spokesperson told the Observer.

“She is earning her keep while she is here,” according to a post on the town’s Facebook page. “Currently dispatching for the police department, but she is missing her family...”