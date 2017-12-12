Facebook tip leads to arrest of Lancaster County robbery suspect

A woman accused of robbing a Lancaster convenience store Monday night was identified through a Facebook post.

The Twin Pines Convenience Store and Grill on Charlotte Highway was robbed around 9:17 p.m. Monday.

Deputies say two employees were in the store when 25-year-old Jessica Luann Medlin reportedly walked up to the counter and demanded money. According to the report, Medlin had a metal pipe in her hand that protruded from her sweatshirt sleeve during the robbery.

The sheriff’s office posted pictures from the robbery on its Facebook page Monday morning and received a tip about the identity of the woman. "Within an hour of receiving the information, a deputy and an investigator found the car and Medlin at a laundry mat on Arch Street, and she was taken into custody," deputies say.

Medlin was apparently wearing the same clothing shown in the surveillance video, which was .a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Medlin was booked into the Lancaster County Detention Center and is being charged with armed robbery.

“Thank you to the person who called in the tip,” Sheriff Barry Faile said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office at 803-283-3388 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

